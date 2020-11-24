Info Cubic Selected as a Civic 50 Colorado 2020 Honoree

ENGLEWOOD, CO, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second straight year, Info Cubic has been named a Civic 50 Colorado 2020 Honoree among the top 50 community-minded companies in Colorado. The award provides a standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills, and resources to drive social impact in their company and communities.

For the past 15 years, Info Cubic has led an employee volunteer program that encourages employees to perform volunteer work to give back to their local communities. Info Cubic’s employees have participated in various community service projects including cleaning up parks and picnic areas, supporting the National Audubon Society, and working at local food banks and homeless shelters.

“Info Cubic has a passion for our business, for servicing our clients, and for giving back to our community,” said Val Butler, Chief Operating Officer of Info Cubic, LLC. “The Civic 50 Colorado award is a reflection of Info Cubic’s strong commitment to community engagement that would not be possible without our team members’ many volunteer hours and charitable contributions.”

The Civic 50 Colorado award is determined using results from an independently administered and scored survey by CSR Solutions of Colorado and Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. For more information about The Civic 50 Colorado and this year’s honorees, click here. The Civic 50 Colorado honorees were officially recognized at the Virtual Honoree Announcement on Friday, November 20th, 2020 at 11AM.

About Info Cubic

Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Info Cubic provides pre-employment screening and drug testing to domestic and global clients. From its inception in 2002, the company has focused on offering first-class customer service, industry-leading turnaround times, maximum accuracy, and legal compliance expertise. Info Cubic’s easy-to-use, web-based service allows employers to request services, track orders, and securely retrieve and archive completed reports.

For additional information on Info Cubic, visit infocubic.com or call (877) 360-INFO (4636).