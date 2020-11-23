Environmental, Health & Safety System Market Experiencing Digital Transformation

New ARC research on the EHS System market reveals that the shift from reactive safety to proactive risk management drives digital transformation in this space.

The shift from reactive safety and compliance outcomes to proactive risk management necessitates modern software platform architectures and Industrial IoT technologies.”
— Paula Hollywood, Senior Analyst
DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New ARC Advisory Group research on the Environmental, Health & Environmental (EHS) System market reveals that the pressing need to shift from reactive safety and compliance outcomes to proactive risk management is driving digital transformation in this space and should help drive market growth over the forecast period.

“The shift from reactive safety and compliance outcomes to proactive risk management is apparent as regulatory authorities implement reporting requirements focused on leading indicators of future success as opposed to lagging outcome-based indicators. This shift necessitates modern software platform architectures and Industrial IoT technologies,” according to Paula Hollywood, Senior Analyst at ARC Advisory Group and key author of ARC’s EHS Systems Emerging Market Analysis 2019-2024 report.

ABOUT THIS EHS SYSTEMS MARKET RESEARCH

This ARC research explores current market performance and related technology and business trends, identifies leading system suppliers, and provides five-year global forecasts for the EHS Systems market. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes market size, plus five-year market forecasts by global regions, industry, and deployment model

This new research is available as a concise market analysis report (PDF) which provides an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics and market forecasts, plus an overview of strategic issues.

For more information on this and other available ARC market research, go to www.arcweb.com/market-studies.

About

Founded in 1986, ARC Advisory Group is the leading technology research and advisory firm for industry and infrastructure. In this challenging time of digital transformation and technology convergence, ARC stands apart due to our in-depth coverage of information technologies (IT), operational technologies (OT), engineering technologies (ET), industrial cybersecurity, and associated business trends. Our analysts and consultants based in the US and around the world have the industry knowledge and first-hand experience needed to help our clients find the best answers to the complex business issues facing organizations today. We provide technology supplier clients with strategic market research and help end user clients develop appropriate adoption strategies and evaluate and select the best technology solutions for their needs.

