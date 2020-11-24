Support Womxn Founders and their Startups with The Spread The Love Sheet

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fourth Floor, today, launched the Spread the Love Sheet.

The Spread the Love Sheet publicly collects dream introductions from womxn founders and encourages secret gifters to grant a founder’s wish.

- Womxn founders are encouraged to list one Dream Intro along with contact information
- Secret gifters scan requests and add a comment when able to fulfill a wish
- Dream Intros currently include specific investors, celebrities, bloggers, CTOs, entrepreneurs, and scientists

Womxn founders have always been at a disadvantage when it comes to raising funds and scaling their businesses compared to their male counterparts. Now studies show that COVID-19 has exacerbated the problem, disproportionately affecting womxn owned businesses. These businesses need customers and marketing, but could most importantly benefit from the power of a network. A simple introduction empowers a womxn founder to hack through the bias and propel a startup to stardom.

Click on this link for more information about the Spread the Love Sheet and help SPREAD the word and lift up womxn founders.

www.spreadthelovesheet.com

Founded in 2018 by two career general counsels and a serial entrepreneur, The Fourth Floor is increasing the number of womxn on boards of womxn led startups by leveraging community and a digital platform. Womxn can raise capital, scale their companies, and start their board careers - learn more and apply at thefourthfloor.co .

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


