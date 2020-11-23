Aerospace Company Announces New Jobs in Broken Arrow

Article by Michael Dekker for the Tulsa World

Aerospace company CymSTAR will hire 80-plus new employees over the next three years with engineering salaries of $60,000 to more than $100,000 per year.

The Broken Arrow-based company made the announcement at news conference with city officials.

“CymSTAR offers engineers to opportunity to work with cutting-edge simulation technologies as we focus on upgrading and building training systems in support of our armed forces,” said Dan Marticello, CymSTAR president and CEO.

“It’s a great way for engineers to both use their hard-earned skills and contribute to our nation’s defense at the same time.”

The company, which also has facilities in Tulsa, specializes in the engineering design, manufacture, delivery and certification of new and upgraded training devices for the U.S. armed forces.

The company recently has been awarded multiple training system contracts by the Air Force in support of the C-5M, E-4B and A-10 aircraft weapon systems.

Earlier this year, it was awarded a $24.7 million contract from the Navy in Orlando, Florida, for an AV-8B Harrier Weapons Systems Trainer.

The new jobs will support that work.

The company plans to hire electrical and mechanical engineering positions with wages ranging from $60,000 for entry level to $100,000-plus for more senior positions, said Michelle Ondak, economic development director of marketing and research for the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce.

CymSTAR on its website said that since its establishment in 2003, it has developed and delivered more than 900 new training devices or training device modifications on more than 125 military contracts.

“Given the trying times we are facing makes this announcement even more important for Broken Arrow and our region,” said Darla Heller, vice president of economic development for the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce.

“We are excited to assist CymSTAR in identifying the necessary talent to continue the upward trajectory of this company and our community,” she said.

Marticello said “Oklahoma has been great for CymSTAR” and that the company has benefited from the OCAST (Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology) intern program that allows them to tap into talent at the sophomore and junior level and transition those interns into full-time employees.

The company in the past three months has hired seven people from University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University and University of Tulsa, officials said.