Eastern Avenue Daytime Lane Restrictions November 30-December 11 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces that Eastern Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction at Washington Avenue in Las Vegas from 5 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday, starting November 30 and continuing until December 11.

The lane closures are needed for electrical conduit trenching as part of a $1.45 million safety upgrade of the Washington and Eastern avenues interchange that began earlier this month. Muller Construction is the general contractor. Plans call for reconfiguring all four corners, including widening sidewalks, removing the right-turn pocket gores, and installing new overhead traffic poles to match the new lane alignments. Construction is scheduled to finish by March 2021.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.