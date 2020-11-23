US Manufacturing Productivity Compared to Other Countries

Deloitte’s survey in 2016 predicted the US would surpass Chinese manufacturing competitiveness in 2020; alas, the Covid pandemic interrupted these aspirations. Shown above is a custom workbench built for vacuum products manufacturing company designed to support a LAB Line high-performance UHV platform for magnetron sputtering deposition. Heavy-duty industrial furniture built by Formaspace can be found across the spectrum, from Fortune 50/500 companies to prestigious Ivy League college classrooms and everywhere in-between.

Find out how to revive the domestic manufacturing sector in the US after it's been put on the back foot due to Coronavirus.

The US once led the world in basic science and education, but Deloitte reports that US investment in basic research has been stagnant, while Chinese investment has risen quickly.” — Formaspace