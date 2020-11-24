Genius 100 Foundation celebrates Ruit, Tabin and Himalayan Cataract Project on NYTimes Kristof Gift with Meaning Guide

Drs. Ruit and Tabin, Founders of Himalayan Cataract Project & G100 Visionaries

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is our tremendous honor to congratulate members of our G100 Visionary community, Drs. Sanduk Ruit and Geoff Tabin and the organization they founded, Himalayan Cataract Project, for being one of the charities selected by NYTimes columnist Nicholas Kristof for his yearly holiday column.

As Kristof states at the beginning of his column, published on Sunday, November 22nd, “This will be a painful holiday season in many households, with fewer people hugging and handing out gifts. But if you’re feeling that the holidays have been “canceled” and you’re struggling to find hope and meaning this season, have I got some uplifting ideas for you!”

He goes on to explain that he recommends “three inspiring organizations that can help you transform a life.” The journalist first visited with Drs. Ruit and Tabin in Nepal in 2015 – and stated, “to watch the doctors perform the surgeries — and I’ve rarely seen anything so exhilarating.”

Drs. Ruit and Tabin have been part of the G100 Visionary community since its inception in 2017. The Himalayan Cataract Project was founded by Dr. Sanduk Ruit, a Nepali ophthalmologist who helped develop a cataract microsurgery technique (the “Nepal method”), and Dr. Geoff Tabin of Stanford University Medical School. The mission of the Himalayan Cataract Project, also known as Cure Blindness, is to work to cure needless blindness with the highest quality care at the lowest cost. They focus their efforts in Asia and Africa.

The Genius 100 Foundation, in addition to Drs. Ruit and Tabin, is composed of an astoundingly impressive community. The global non-profit organization’s group of Genius 100 Visionaries now includes a total of 16 Nobel Laureates.

“We are so proud of the innovative work that Drs. Ruit and Tabin continue to develop, and the profound, life-changing impact they have had on thousands of people,” states Ambassador Ido Aharoni, Co-Founder and Global Ambassador of G100. “It is a great honor to have these incredible medical visionaries in our community and we are thrilled to celebrate this wonderful news and well-deserved recognition.”

Based in Toronto and New York, with a global footprint, Genius 100 Foundation is an active and engaged community of exceptionally imaginative and impactful human beings.

The Genius 100 Visionaries are comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds. This group of global leaders, activists, innovators and influencers, in addition to 16 Nobel Laureates, includes Astronauts, an EGOT, Olympic Gold Medalists, Knight(s) of the British Empire, Global Teacher Prize, Commandeur de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres of France, Companion(s) of the Order of Canada, a former NASA Administrator, a World Chess Champion, Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada - and recipients of National Medals of Science, Humanities and Arts; Pulitzer Prize; Peabody Award; Albert Einstein Medal, and, unbelievably, many more accolades and honors.

Since the founding of Genius 100, with the passage of time, a few members of their incredibly talent-rich community have become Genius Inspiritus, they are The Honorable Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Sir Ken Robinson, Paul Allen – and Nobel Prize Laureates Shimon Peres and Harold Kroto.

The Genius 100 Foundation brings together Visionaries, philanthropic impact investors and its extended global community, collectively and in collaboration, to: re-imagine the future – implement creative initiatives to improve our world - raise the bar on what is achievable and make the impossible - possible.

Together with the entire Genius 100 Community around the globe, we congratulate “some of our own” Dr. Sanduk Ruit and Dr. Geoff Tabin on their extraordinary accomplishments and dedication to making the world a better place. They are an inspiration to so many – for so many reasons – we are thrilled to watch them inspire the next generation of geniuses.

About the Genius 100 Foundation

Genius 100, referred to as G100, was born out of the centennial celebration of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity (2016). To honor this landmark occasion, 100 of the world’s greatest minds were researched, selected, and nominated to contribute their vision of the future to the publishing of the first 3D book” Genius: 100 Visions of the Future.” Founded in Toronto in 2017, with a global footprint, Genius 100 Foundation is an active and engaged community of exceptionally imaginative and impactful human beings. The Genius 100 Visionaries are comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds. The Genius 100 Foundation brings together Visionaries, philanthropic impact investors and its extended global community, collectively and in collaboration, to re-imagine the future – implement creative initiatives to improve our world - raise the bar on what is achievable and make the impossible - possible.

The Genius G100 Foundation Mission

We leverage the knowledge and resources of the G100 community to support impactful humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration and funding structure.

Genius 100 Foundation is a registered Charity in Canada and 501c3 US (filed Oct. 2020 & pending)

Genius 100 Foundation, Canada

Helen Hatzis

Chief Community Officer

helenis@genius100visions.com

Genius 100 Foundation, US

Hilarie Viener

Chief Executive Officer

hilarieis@genuis100visons.com