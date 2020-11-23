Pennies on the Dollar
Oklahoma Manufacturing FacilityELMORE CITY , OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- That's what we all look for in the opportunity to buy anything; much less real estate at "Pennies on the Dollar"!
This opportunity presents itself 60 miles south of Oklahoma City. 45 Acres with over 75,000 square feet of industrial | manufacturing facilities. Truly an amazing multi building complex situated in the center of the US.
Over $10 MILLION invested; selling at a Auction Thursday, December 17th.
An International Energy Company has closed one of its manufacturing facilities and has contracted with AuctionSection.com to sell.
