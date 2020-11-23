Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,340 in the last 365 days.

Pennies on the Dollar

45 Acre Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma

45 Acre Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma

Auction Section Logo

Auction Section Logo

Oklahoma Manufacturing Facility

ELMORE CITY , OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- That's what we all look for in the opportunity to buy anything; much less real estate at "Pennies on the Dollar"!
This opportunity presents itself 60 miles south of Oklahoma City. 45 Acres with over 75,000 square feet of industrial | manufacturing facilities. Truly an amazing multi building complex situated in the center of the US.

Over $10 MILLION invested; selling at a Auction Thursday, December 17th.

An International Energy Company has closed one of its manufacturing facilities and has contracted with AuctionSection.com to sell.

Mark Thomas
Auction Section
+1 713-594-1576
MThomas@AuctionSection.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

Oklahoma Manufacturing Facility at Auction

You just read:

Pennies on the Dollar

Distribution channels: Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.