Artists Unite For Change
Kickstarter Campaign Launches to Support Black Lives Through an Art Book by 100 ArtistsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOS ANGELES -- November 23, 2020 -- One hundred artists and creatives from around the world have united to support Black lives through the creation of a unique and moving book -- Art of Change. Today marks the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to fund the initial run of 500 books to support and inspire a narrative through art.
The project is a personal passion of animation executives Dawn Yamazi and Deb Stone who originated the idea of the book after the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. They previously had a book in mind to explain the pandemic to young minds but Floyd’s horrific death and the world’s reaction spotlighted that we all must take action to eliminate inequity and injustice. They changed the book’s focus to support Black lives and after sharing their vision with artists who were equally impassioned, Art of Change was born. “The artists participating in this project embody the spirit of collaboration that is needed today. Together, we are more powerful than one to make positive change,” Stone said.
The work of artists from animation, illustration, and fine arts centers around key themes representing the past, present and future. Together with a volunteer advising group they created a narrative of 15 words, then each artist was given a word at random to research, reflect and discover stories, themes, and final expressions. The advising group helped focus the team, tackle difficult subjects and bring forth the truth that each artist wanted to express. Nothing in this book is prescriptive and some themes can be sensitive. For that reason, Art of Change was created with a teen to adult audience in mind to encourage critical thinking and positive action. “Art has the unique capacity to tell stories that go straight to the heart. No words. It is our hope that this book inspires people of all ages and generations to embrace the change sought after for generations,” Yamazi said.
About Art of Change
Art of Change is the first book produced by Yamazi and Stone under the One World We banner, which aims to publish this book to inspire positive change and benefit artists. The Kickstarter campaign has a pledge goal of $50,000 to fund the publication of the book and an additional stretch goal of $65,000 to benefit contributing artists. The campaign will run from November 23th to December 23, 2020. The 200-page hardcover book will feature a two-page original art spread by each artist. Yamazi and Stone felt it was important that no other image conflicted with an artist’s expression.
Yamazi and Stone are former colleagues who came back together to work on this passion project in the wee hours of East Coast to West Coast time zones.
Follow Art of Change on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @artofchange2020.
Media Contact:
Tammy Warren
Art of Change
+1 818-402-2927
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter