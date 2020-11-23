Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,352 in the last 365 days.

Suicide Bereavement Webinar Offered

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will offer a free webinar on December 1, 2020 about suicide bereavement – what happens to people who are touched by another person’s suicide – in rural communities.

“I’ve unfortunately known too many farmers who have taken their own life and talked with too many family members or friends who have lost loved ones to suicide,” Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said. “Agriculture is a community, and we all need to know how to help and support people who lose someone they care about along the way.”

Minnesota-based suicide prevention expert Dan Reidenberg of SAVE will present the session, which will include insights, information, best practices, practical advice, and time for audience questions.

The webinar will take place via WebEx at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020. A recording of the 90-minute webinar will be replayed on December 14, 2020, for people who can’t attend the live event.

Anyone who lives or works in agricultural communities is welcome to attend. People can sign up for either session by clicking on the links on the MDA’s Calendar of Events.

This workshop is supported by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture (award number 2018-38640-28416) through the North Central Region SARE program (project number ENC18-1700).

###

Media Contact Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications 651-201-6629 Larry.Schumacher@state.mn.us

 

You just read:

Suicide Bereavement Webinar Offered

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.