Suicide Bereavement Webinar Offered

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will offer a free webinar on December 1, 2020 about suicide bereavement – what happens to people who are touched by another person’s suicide – in rural communities.

“I’ve unfortunately known too many farmers who have taken their own life and talked with too many family members or friends who have lost loved ones to suicide,” Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said. “Agriculture is a community, and we all need to know how to help and support people who lose someone they care about along the way.”

Minnesota-based suicide prevention expert Dan Reidenberg of SAVE will present the session, which will include insights, information, best practices, practical advice, and time for audience questions.

The webinar will take place via WebEx at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020. A recording of the 90-minute webinar will be replayed on December 14, 2020, for people who can’t attend the live event.

Anyone who lives or works in agricultural communities is welcome to attend. People can sign up for either session by clicking on the links on the MDA’s Calendar of Events.

This workshop is supported by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture (award number 2018-38640-28416) through the North Central Region SARE program (project number ENC18-1700).

Media Contact Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications 651-201-6629 Larry.Schumacher@state.mn.us