Juvenile dies from apparent suicide

A juvenile committed through the juvenile justice system to the custody of the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice and housed at Mecklenburg Jail North Juvenile Detention Center has died from an apparent suicide.

The juvenile from Rockingham County, identified as Desmond W. was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte shortly after 3 p.m. today.

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is cooperating with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation. The NC SBI is leading the investigation.

# # #