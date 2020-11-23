Nov. 25 MDC online program offers tips on frying fish

JOPLIN, Mo. – Turkey and dressing aren’t the only food choices at this time of year. Watching and listening to fish filets sizzle in a skillet or fish fryer is a great ending for a fishing trip and those filets, if prepared correctly, will add deliciousness to family gatherings regardless of what month it is.

People can learn more about how to fry fish in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Fish Cooking 101: Frying Fish,” a free virtual event from 12:15-12:45 p.m. on Nov. 25. This online program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. Providing quality table fare that can’t be purchased in grocery stores is one of the benefits hunting and fishing can provide and this clinic will show how to turn the fish you catch into tasty meals. MDC Education Administrative Specialist Tim Smith will discuss the types of oil and seasonings to use and frying methods. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175011

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and some in-person programs. A listing of these events can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.