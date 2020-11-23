Carver Maritime, LLC expanding operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Carver Maritime, LLC, an industrial port known for its shipping and warehousing storage operations, today announced plans to expand its existing operations in Charleston County. The more than $27.8 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

Founded in 2016, Carver Maritime, LLC has a deep-water pier for loading and offloading ships and barges, along with more than half a million square feet of warehousing space. Additionally, the company accommodates ships carrying cargo such as salt, break bulk, gypsum and stone aggregates.

Located at 1801 Shipyard Creek Road in North Charleston, Carver Maritime, LLC’s expansion will include the construction of a new 120,000-square-foot building to support its stevedoring, warehousing and supply chain business.

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Carver Maritime, LLC team should contact hr@carvercompanies.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Charleston County to assist with costs of site preparation and construction.

QUOTES

“The Covid-19 pandemic has created many challenges for small businesses like ours, but I want to give credit to both the county and state economic development officials for being responsive to these changes. Since expanding our business operations to North Charleston back in 2016, we've experienced a friendly pro-business environment that has allowed our business to grow. We could have expanded our operations in New York or our facilities in Florida, but local officials partnered with us which will allow us to create more jobs and help raise the per capita income in the Charleston area.” -Carver Companies President and CEO Carver Laraway

“We are always excited when one of our existing businesses chooses to increase its footprint in South Carolina. We celebrate Carver Maritime, LLC’s decision to expand and create 50 new jobs in Charleston County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We congratulate Carver Maritime, LLC on this expansion, which adds to the continued success they’ve experienced in South Carolina. This latest investment further proves that our state has the business climate and logistics capabilities companies are seeking.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“The growth of Carver Maritime, LLC in its short tenure in Charleston County has been truly notable. We are thrilled that they continue experiencing so much success, and their decision to invest more than $27.8 million and create 50 new jobs in North Charleston is great news.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey

“The ability to efficiently import and export goods into our region is an asset to the economy we rely upon, creating jobs and investment in our community. We are happy to see these benefits expanding in the city of North Charleston.” -North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey

“It’s remarkable to witness a company expanding in back-to-back years. Our Business Concierge team assisted in 2019, and returned in 2020 to facilitate another expansion for Carver Maritime, LLC. We appreciate Carver Maritime’s commitment to Charleston County, and look forward to a long-term relationship.” -Charleston County Economic Development Executive Director Steve Dykes