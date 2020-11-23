Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,326 in the last 365 days.

Vermont State Police plan for Thanksgiving weekend

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

Vermont State Police Plan for Thanksgiving Weekend

 

Media contact:

Lt. Tara Thomas, Special Operations  

Tara.L.Thomas@vermont.gov

 

WILLISTON, Vt. (Monday, Nov. 23, 2020) — Vermont has experienced 60 traffic fatalities so far this year.  Of those killed, 57 percent were not properly restrained with seat belts, and more than 45 percent of the fatal crashes involving impaired drivers. 

 

As part of the continual and ongoing efforts to reduce deadly and serious injury crashes on Vermont’s roads, the Vermont State Police will remain vigilant on aggressive and impaired driving behaviors that are responsible for our highway deaths (speed, aggressive, impaired and unrestrained motorists).  The Vermont State Police encourages every motorist to drive responsibly and to have a designated driver.  There will be no tolerance for people who make the reckless decision to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

 

“Traffic enforcement is a critical mission to the Vermont State Police and remains one of the most effective tools in keeping our roads safe, but we cannot do it alone,” said Vermont State Police Lt. Tara Thomas. “Seat belts and designated drivers save lives.  Please buckle up and don’t drive impaired this Thanksgiving holiday.”  

 

MEDIA NOTE: Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement interviews will be made available Monday and Tuesday (Nov. 23rd and 24th).  Members of the media can request an interview via VSP Public Information Officer Adam Silverman at Adam.Silverman@vermont.gov

 

- 30 -

 

You just read:

Vermont State Police plan for Thanksgiving weekend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.