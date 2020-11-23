STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police Plan for Thanksgiving Weekend

Media contact:

Lt. Tara Thomas, Special Operations

Tara.L.Thomas@vermont.gov

WILLISTON, Vt. (Monday, Nov. 23, 2020) — Vermont has experienced 60 traffic fatalities so far this year. Of those killed, 57 percent were not properly restrained with seat belts, and more than 45 percent of the fatal crashes involving impaired drivers.

As part of the continual and ongoing efforts to reduce deadly and serious injury crashes on Vermont’s roads, the Vermont State Police will remain vigilant on aggressive and impaired driving behaviors that are responsible for our highway deaths (speed, aggressive, impaired and unrestrained motorists). The Vermont State Police encourages every motorist to drive responsibly and to have a designated driver. There will be no tolerance for people who make the reckless decision to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Traffic enforcement is a critical mission to the Vermont State Police and remains one of the most effective tools in keeping our roads safe, but we cannot do it alone,” said Vermont State Police Lt. Tara Thomas. “Seat belts and designated drivers save lives. Please buckle up and don’t drive impaired this Thanksgiving holiday.”

MEDIA NOTE: Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement interviews will be made available Monday and Tuesday (Nov. 23rd and 24th). Members of the media can request an interview via VSP Public Information Officer Adam Silverman at Adam.Silverman@vermont.gov

