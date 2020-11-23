Fully Managed Launches Stay Open Digital Screening Platform
Supporting Infection Control and Automation of Staff/Visitor Screening Processes at Senior Care FacilitiesOTTAWA, ON, CANADA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fully Managed (formerly CareWorx), a leading North American managed IT provider and technology supplier to the senior care sector, today officially announced the launch of its Stay Open Digital Screening Platform.
Fully Managed Stay Open helps senior care facilities automate screening processes for staff and visitors, helping to minimize risk, support enhanced infection control and reduce manual, administrative tasks that detract from providing care. The platform helps organizations prioritize safety for residents and staff, especially now as they deal with challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Stay Open gives senior care communities an important tool in their infection control efforts while reducing the administrative burden for teams that are in many cases, overwhelmed,” said Mark McIntyre, Chief Experience Officer at Fully Managed. “Whether facilities are looking to streamline data gathering, automate reporting, or enhance their exposure management capabilities, Stay Open digitally transforms manual processes and can help them find greater efficiency and peace of mind.”
“2020 has been a year of trying to adapt and deal with new challenges created by the pandemic,” said Steve Vera, CEO of Wachusett, operator of skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts and Connecticut. “At a time when we need to find ways to be more efficient, Stay Open is helping us eliminate time-consuming manual processes and reduce infection risk for staff and residents.”
Features of the Stay Open solution include:
- Automated screening: customizable check-in/check-out questionnaires; with advanced check-in option for staff
- Easy-to-understand analytics with real-time warnings and risk ratings
- Digital data-gathering in context: ensures practices and processes are in compliance with relevant federal, state/province and local guidelines
- Digitized processes and checklists enable more efficient reporting, analysis, and data sharing
- Optional Sanitization App assists with infection control procedures
- Available integration with PointClickCare EHR platform
- Available integration with Outlook/Microsoft 365 assists with exposure management
About Fully Managed
Fully Managed is a top managed service provider (MSP) serving organizations across North America. We specialize in helping organizations assess, implement, and manage IT – enabling companies of all shapes and sizes to realize the power and potential that smart technology decisions can have for their business.
With decades in IT and 16+ years serving the unique needs of senior care, we help organizations manage technology so they can focus on delivery of care and services. Our mission is to create peace of mind for our customers – ensuring their technology works how they need it to, when they need it to.
