Fully Managed Expands ServiceNow Leadership with Executive Appointments including Rick Bowes as Chief Technology Officer

Fully Managed today announced key executive appointments including Rick Bowes as Chief Technology Officer.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fully Managed, a leader in digital business transformation and managed services, today announced key executive appointments including Rick Bowes as Chief Technology Officer. The promotion is part of a larger strategy to better align solution and service delivery within the organization and standardization of its managed services platform on ServiceNow.
Bowes, previously Co-Founder and EVP of Lime Collar Group (acquired by Fully Managed in 2019), recently served as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Service Management (ESM) with Fully Managed. In his role as Chief Technology Officer, Bowes will continue to oversee and expand our ESM ServiceNow practice and provide executive leadership to our Enterprise Service Desk and Managed Service Desk practices. In addition, he will guide strategic direction for the organization’s digital business systems to deliver innovative, automated, and quality solutions to our customers, service delivery and customer support.
On the sales organization front, Fully Managed also strengthened its leadership team with the following appointments:
Andrew Kendall – VP of Commercial Sales
Rob Vos – SVP of Enterprise Sales;
Matt Mello – VP of Senior Care; and
Vince LaPietra – VP of Managed Services.
“2021 will be a big year for expanding our ServiceNow capabilities toward our vision of becoming a Global Elite partner,” stated Mark Scott, CEO of Fully Managed. “When it comes to digital business transformation and workflow automation, these executive appointments will help us continue to lead by example – further adopting the processes and systems that enable us to deliver the best customer experience in the digital decade ahead.”
“I am honoured to help strategically lead Fully Managed in 2021 and beyond,” said Bowes. “I look forward to growing our services and bringing more strategic and automated digital solutions to Fully Managed and our customers.”
About Fully Managed
Fully Managed is a leader in digital business transformation and managed services. As a ServiceNow Elite partner, we enable organizations to navigate and excel in the digital-first work world. Our mission is Creating Peace of Mind through better IT, customer and employee experiences to make work flow! www.fullymanaged.com
