Fully Managed Achieves Elite Partner Status from ServiceNow
Leading North American MSP focused on helping customers realize the full value of the ServiceNow platformOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fully Managed (FM) today announced it has achieved the ServiceNow Elite Partner Program segment. ServiceNow’s global partner segment framework is designed to determine how well a Partner strategically supports ServiceNow’s goal of $10 billion and beyond, as well as a Partner’s ability to successfully deliver specific customer outcomes. Fully Managed’s transition to the Elite segment recognizes achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology and go-to-market maturity. Fully Managed is a leading North American managed services provider (MSP) that helps organizations plan, implement, and manage their ServiceNow solutions.
With deep expertise in all ServiceNow modules and a skilled professional services team, Fully Managed supports ServiceNow customers by enabling them to extract maximum value from their ServiceNow investments. Fully Managed also offers a managed, out-of-the-box solution called GrandCentral, built on the Now® Platform.
“We are very proud of this accomplishment and thrilled to have achieved Elite Partner status with ServiceNow,” said Mark Scott, Fully Managed CEO. “We are dedicated to helping organizations digitally transform how they do business and our work with ServiceNow is central to achieving that objective.”
“We are grateful to work with such amazing customers who have allowed us to guide them on their ServiceNow journeys,” said Rick Bowes, Sr. VP, and GM, Fully Managed Enterprise Service Management practice. “We look forward to helping many more companies realize the power of the Now Platform® to automate Customer, Employee, and IT workflows across the enterprise.”
About Fully Managed
Fully Managed (FM) is a top managed service provider (MSP) serving businesses across North America. Our FM service management platform provides organizations with a complete solution to deliver 24×7 service desk, enterprise service management, automation, security, and digital transformation. We deliver ServiceNow-as-a-Service with seamless implementation and ongoing maintenance. Our mission is Creating Peace of Mind that our customers’ technology will work exactly how they need it to when they need it to! www.fullymanaged.com
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
