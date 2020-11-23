Summit to Evolve Beyond Animal Agriculture Attracts Thousands of Viewers

Cows are raised to be slaughtered. A growing number of ranchers do not want to see them killed. Plant-based leaders joined ranchers and farmers to discuss evolving beyond animal agriculture.

Summit brought plant-based business leaders, filmmakers and farmed animal sanctuary leaders into conversation with ranchers who wish to exit animal agriculture.

Vegans and farmers have finally found common ground on which they can agree. They are both against the mechanized exploitation that agribusiness has become.” — Renee King-Sonnen, Rowdy Girl Sanctuary

More than 15,000 people viewed the virtual summit on Facebook and others attended via zoom as ranchers who are exiting animal agriculture discussed alternatives with leaders in the plant-based movement. Click here to view the summit in its entirety.

The coronavirus pandemic is highlighting the growing problems with today’s animal agriculture system: slaughterhouses becoming COVID-19 hotbeds, workers infected, the mass animal killing system backed up, farmers told to “depopulate” the animals they raised. This tragedy comes at a time when mainstream media is beginning to address the devastating impact of animal agriculture on climate change, habitat destruction, wildlife extinction, human hunger and diet related human disease. Many have begun to seriously consider alternatives to animal agriculture. But, what can farmers and ranchers produce, instead, to survive and thrive on their land?

STRATEGIZING ALTERNATIVES

To answer that question, Rowdy Girl Sanctuary in Texas hosted this summit through its Rancher Advocacy Program in conjunction with the JaneUnChained News Network. It featured leading names in the plant-based movement: Miyoko Schinner of Miyoko’s famed vegan cheese and butter line, filmmaker Kip Andersen of Cowspiracy and What the Health, Mercy for Animals President Leah Garces, Urban Veganic Farmer Eugene Cooke of Grow Where You Are, Dr Sailesh Rao of Climate Healers, Kim Sturla of Animal Place, Robert Grillo of Free from Harm, Rowdy Girl's Renee King-Sonnen and Tommy Sonnen, JaneUnChained.com founder and journalist Jane Velez-Mitchell and two ranching families transitioning to a non-animal model.

OVERCOMING CHALLENGES

There are many challenges: tradition, family, community pressures, onerous contracts with giant meat corporations, debt, and infrastructure.

FINDING SOLUTIONS

Mushrooms, hemp, solar, bamboo, veganic dirt, micronutrients: there are many possible alternative products and income streams. The summit traded ideas on what might work in different regions, types of land and facilities. Many ideas rose to the surface. Here are two that generated a lot of discussion during the summit.

POSSIBLE SOLUTION #1: GREEN BONDS

Also known as Climate Bonds, Green Bonds raise funds for new products that will deliver environmental benefits and create a more sustainable economy. It’s a fixed-income instrument specifically earmarked to raise money for specific projects, like sustainable agriculture. Green bonds are typically asset-backed and come with tax incentives to encourage investment. Huge companies are now under pressure to invest in Green Bonds. If a collection of farms could band together to offer their land as collateral in return for wiping out their debt and having them agree to become part of a systematic and professionally overseen transition to plant-based agriculture, this could be a win win.

POSSIBLE SOLUTION #2: REGIONAL COOPERATIVES OF PLANT-BASED FARMERS

One of the key complaints farmers have is that their situation is unique in terms of geography, soil, weather, etc. However, each farmer should not have to reinvent the wheel. Farmers in the same region share geography, weather and even soil conditions. Regional cooperatives, where groups of farmers join forces to transition to one particular product or one selection of products, could allow for cost savings in transition and economies of scale. It would also open up markets, facilitating possible contracts with plant-based companies who need specific ingredients. The cooperatives would seek to create infrastructure and coordinate with buyers.

This summit was just the start. Another one is planned for Saturday, February 6th at 10am Pacific, noon Central, 1pm Eastern. Mark your calendars and visit RancherAdvocacy.org to sign up! Rowdy Girl Sanctuary in Texas hosted this summit through its Rancher Advocacy Program in conjunction with the JaneUnChained News Network.

SPONSORS

Lead sponsors include: Miyoko’s Creamery, Mercy for Animals, VegFund, V-Dog, Free from Harm, JaneUnChained News Network, It’s Jerky Y’All and VegWorld Magazine

