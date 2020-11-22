Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Honoring RISE Award Finalist Rebekah Stephens From Lewiston

Rebekah (Becca) Stephens is a hard-working Ed Tech at McMahon Elementary School in Lewiston Public Schools. She was recently nominated for the RISE Award and honored by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) as a finalist. The RISE Award (Recognizing Inspirational School Employees ) honors classified school employees who provide exemplary service.

Rebecca Fournier, a colleague nominated Becca. Here are a few thoughts from Rebecca about why she nominated Becca.

“Becca demonstrates that Ed Techs are skilled professionals, by lesson planning, implementing curriculum, and being a liaison between the community and school for parents and families.”

“Becca is a part of the after-school programming at McMahon- through 21st century and routinely engages in community and school activities. She is actively involved in many committees including the Union and helped create a clothing closet for students in need in our school.”

“Becca garners support from our school administrators due to her exemplary work. Many coworkers seek Becca out for her advice on Union and family/community matters.”

When asked what she loves most about her job, this is what Becca had to say:

“What I love most about my job is the growth I get to see in my students. Not only academically but socially and emotionally. I also enjoy making connections with students and working with the students one on one.”

RISE Award nominations were submitted from across the state by local educational agencies, school administrators, educators, professional associations, nonprofits, parents and community members this fall. More information on the Maine RISE Award can be found here the national RISE Award can be found here.

