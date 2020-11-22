Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks: DUI #1 / Gross. Neg. Op.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A104724

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper N. Twamley                            

STATION: VSP-Williston                    

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/20/2020  @1649 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89N Exit 16, Colchester

VIOLATION: DUI, Grossly Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: George Lufkin                                              

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/20/2020 at approximately 1649 hours, the Vermont State Police Williston

Barracks received multiple reports of a wrong way driver going south in the

northbound lane of I89. Troopers responded to the area and located a vehicle

matching the description on Roosevelt Highway in Colchester. Colchester Police

Department responded to assist. The operator was identified by his VT Driver's

License as George Lufkin. Upon further investigation, Lufkin was discovered to

be under the influence of intoxicating liquor. Lufkin was subsequently arrested

without incident for DUI and Grossly Negligent Operation. Lufkin was cited to

appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the

aforementioned charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/2021  @0830 Hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

