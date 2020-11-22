Williston Barracks: DUI #1 / Gross. Neg. Op.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A104724
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper N. Twamley
STATION: VSP-Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 11/20/2020 @1649 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89N Exit 16, Colchester
VIOLATION: DUI, Grossly Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: George Lufkin
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/20/2020 at approximately 1649 hours, the Vermont State Police Williston
Barracks received multiple reports of a wrong way driver going south in the
northbound lane of I89. Troopers responded to the area and located a vehicle
matching the description on Roosevelt Highway in Colchester. Colchester Police
Department responded to assist. The operator was identified by his VT Driver's
License as George Lufkin. Upon further investigation, Lufkin was discovered to
be under the influence of intoxicating liquor. Lufkin was subsequently arrested
without incident for DUI and Grossly Negligent Operation. Lufkin was cited to
appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the
aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/2021 @0830 Hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.