COVID-19 Data Review Panel 11-21-2020

The COVID-19 Data Review Panel, responsible for verifying the data utilized in the West Virginia Department of Education Saturday Education Map, today reviewed data from a public health perspective to determine the accuracy and reliability of the data to ensure they are a true indication of what’s occurring among counties across West Virginia.

As a result of today’s review, the panel approved the following:

Barbour County: Moved from orange to gold due to data validation and three duplicate cases removed.

Grant County: Moved from gold to yellow due to data validation and seven cases updated to with the correct county of residence.

Morgan County: Moved from orange to gold due to data validation and one case updated to with the correct county of residence.

Ritchie County: Moved from gold to orange due to data validation and one case updated to confirmed.

Taylor County: Moved from gold to yellow due to data validation and four duplicate cases removed.

The data contributing toward the Saturday Education Map is based on data from the DHHR’s County Alert Map as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020. This cut off time is used to give time to verify the accuracy and completeness of all data to be utilized in the Saturday Education Map.