WILLISTON BARRACKS / ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT, AGGRAVATED DISORDERLY CONDUCT, PROHIBITED ACTS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A104726

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 11-20-2020 @ 1935 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2777 St. George Road, Williston (VSP Williston Barracks)

VIOLATION:

1. Assault on Law Enforcement

2. Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

3. Prohibited Acts

ACCUSED: Joshua M. Lucier

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, VT

VICTIM: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 20th, 2020 at approximately 1935 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a male who had arrived at the barracks and was requesting to speak with Troopers.

Responding Troopers located the male urinating on the front of the barracks. He was identified as Joshua Lucier (age 36) of Morristown, VT. While speaking with Lucier he suddenly attacked a Trooper and after a brief altercation was taken into custody.

Williston Fire and Rescue responded to treat the male, and transported him to UVM Medical Center for further treatment. No Troopers were injured as a result of this incident.

Lucier is due to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on February 25th, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02-25-2020 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782