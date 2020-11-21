Eduardo Rocha Bracamontes Has Become One Of The Most Interesting Businessmen Of 2019
EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder and CEO: Eduardo Ludewig Rocha Bracamontes (born 24 February 1977) is a Mexican-born International media mogul
Reloj de Arena News Founder and CEO: Eduardo Ludewig Rocha Bracamontes has become one of the most talked about and inspirational businessmen of 2019. His rags to success story has become an inspiration to others who want to succeed in the hard-pressed business world.
Each year more than 627,000 news businesses in the USA start each year. Sadly, 20% fail within the first year while 30% fail within the second year and 50% don’t last more than four years. However, Eduardo Ludewig Rocha Bracamontes defies those odds to become a successful businessman even after many defeats and personal losses.
The Mexican-born International media mogul has shown that anyone can succeed if they have the dedication, and not only in business. People who believe in themselves can achieve success in their personal life and career; a message that Dr. Eduardo Rocha Bracamontes wants to promote.
All through his life, Dr. Eduardo Rocha Bracamontes who was born 24th February 1977 has gone out and thought for what he wanted with little or no help from others. He founded AHCORE Law & Consulting and RDA Network and went on to write not one but two books about the US elections. Improving his education, he studied for 2 B.S Degrees, with one of those degrees being Law and the other being International Relations.
It is no wonder why so many people call Eduardo Ludewig Rocha Bracamontes an inspiration and use him as their role model. In 2014, he wanted to change the world and improve the electronic publishing technology which many of us take granted today. In todays world, he is worthy more than $50 million and his Rocha’s News Corporation now owns more than 11 companies in more than 13 countries.
To learn more about Eduardo Ludewig Rocha Bracamontes, please visit http://www.ahcoreconsulting.com/
About Eduardo Ludewig Rocha Bracamontes
He is very passionate about International and Public Policies Diplomatic relations. His dream is to be an Ambassador of his native country Mexico to the United Nations.
He holds a Law and International Relations Degree, FIPED from Harvard Kennedy School of Government, United Nations Program on Human Rights and a PhD in International Relations and Political Science.
