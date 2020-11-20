Statement from House Appropriations Chair Rep. Timm Ormsby on Community and Small Business Economic Supports Announced by Governor Jay Inslee

OLYMPIA – House Appropriations Chair Rep. Timm Ormsby (D-Spokane) issued the following statement in response to Gov. Inslee’s community and small business economic supports announcement:

“Thank you, Governor, for sending this money out to the communities and small businesses who need it the most. Washingtonians have been hit hard by the global pandemic, and the businesses that are struggling the most are the ones most impacted by the stay home and restricted operating orders we have all had to follow to stop this virus from overrunning our state.

“This funding is a help, but we all know it does not make every person or business whole. It focuses on ensuring the small businesses that our communities rely on have some support as we head into the winter season. It helps keep people housed and out of the cold as we begin the winter season. But make no mistake: We have to do more in the upcoming 2021 session.

“Families need more support. Struggling Washingtonians need more support. Small businesses who are trying their best to keep us all safe need more support. But, without help from President Trump and Congress, Washington lawmakers are looking at tough choices between making cuts to the social safety net programs or not. Choices like keeping funding in programs that are a final stopgap between children in a home, and children without anywhere to go. That is the stark reality when you have finite resources. Democrats remain committed to a balanced approach that includes revenue options from those who have profited the most during this pandemic so that we can keep families healthy, housed, warm, and fed. That is our focus and what we will pursue in the 2021 session.”