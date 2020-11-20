Outreach Continues While National Adoption Day Celebrations Delayed

Vernon Daniels, Separate Juvenile Court Judge in Douglas County, appeared virtually at the Governor’s weekly press conference on November 9, 2020, to discuss and promote adoptions through the foster care system.

In introducing Daniels, the Governor remarked about the judge, “He has seen cases of neglect, he has seen the joys of adoption.”

Daniels noted that November is a very happy month in all of the juvenile courts where adoption day ceremonies are held. He added that he will miss the celebration that would ordinarily occur on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Courts are delaying formal events until next year.

He thanked Nebraska’s foster parents, calling them ‘quiet angels’ available to “cushion the fall and the hurt for children, whatever age they may be, and welcome children into their home as a full-fledged member of the family.” He also recognized CASA workers, guardians ad litem, social workers, mental health professionals, and all who work with children to become part of a stable family.

“We (judges) seek permanency for children,” said Daniels. “We want permanency with individuals who will love them, care for them, and treat them as though they were their own birth child.”

During the media conference, the Governor signed a proclamation announcing November as adoption awareness month in Nebraska.