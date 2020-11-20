Mark Christopher Lawrence, Christian Hoff & David Kamatoy Present at YAA
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 41st annual Young Artist Academy™ Awards presenters will include NBC star and comedian Mark Christopher Lawrence, Tony Award winner Christian Hoff and television producer David Kamatoy on Saturday, November 21. This year, because of the ongoing restrictions for the Covid-19 pandemic, the event will be presented virtually with live audience engagement via Zoom and YouTube Premieres beginning at 2:30 p.m. Hollywood time. (YoungArtistAcademy.org Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lU53iGmu71c )
Mark Christopher Lawrence is the recipient of the 2012 San Diego Critics Circle’s Craig Noel Award – Outstanding Actor Of The Year. He is an international headliner who has worked with the likes of Sinbad, Jerry Seinfeld, Rodney Dangerfield, and Jeff Foxworthy. Mark is best known for his series regular role as Big Mike on the NBC TV series CHUCK and has a recurring role on The PureFlix.com comedy hit, Malibu Dan, The Family Man. A strong supporter of youth actors and previous host of the 38th Young Artist Academy™ Awards, Mark will present the award for Supporting Role by a Young Artist in a Feature Film.
Christian Hoff is a Tony Award-winning native San Diego entertainer whose early training through the San Diego Junior Theater program set a course to Hollywood and Broadway. He has recorded two Grammy Award-Winning original cast albums for “Jersey Boys” and “The Who’s Tommy.” Christian’s resume is highlighted with originating the voice of Hanna-Barbera cartoon “Richie Rich.” This will be Christian’s first invitation by the Young Artist Academy™ where he will present the award for Supporting Role by a Teen Artist in a Feature Film.
David Kamatoy is host of The DavidKamatoy.com Show. As a television producer, he has been responsible for hundreds of episodes of business and lifestyle talk shows seen on BizTV and Youtoo America. David has worked closely with both Mark Christopher Lawrence and Christian Hoff over the years on a variety of entertainment and business projects. While he has been involved behind the scenes with the Young Artist Academy™, this will be David’s first invitation as a presenter. He will present the award for Leading Teen in a Web Series.
Established in 1978, the Young Artist Academy™ is Hollywood’s first and longest running youth awards and has honored many young artists who have gone on to become internationally acclaimed adult actors. This list includes such luminaries as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts, Natalie Portman, Ryan Reynolds, and Michelle Pfeiffer. The list of presenters this year will include Daily Show Host Trevor Noah, academy alumni Scarlett Johannson and Mario Lopez, Sir Ian McKellen (Lord of the Rings, X-Men), Star Trek legend George Takei, and creature character actor Doug Jones (Shape of Water, Star Trek: Discovery).
For more information about Mark Christopher Lawrence, visit markchristopherlawrence.com, Christian Hoff, visit ChristianHoff.com, David Kamatoy, visit davidkamatoy.com. Media inquiries please contact KamatoyMediagroup.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lU53iGmu71c
David Kamatoy
Mark Christopher Lawrence is the recipient of the 2012 San Diego Critics Circle’s Craig Noel Award – Outstanding Actor Of The Year. He is an international headliner who has worked with the likes of Sinbad, Jerry Seinfeld, Rodney Dangerfield, and Jeff Foxworthy. Mark is best known for his series regular role as Big Mike on the NBC TV series CHUCK and has a recurring role on The PureFlix.com comedy hit, Malibu Dan, The Family Man. A strong supporter of youth actors and previous host of the 38th Young Artist Academy™ Awards, Mark will present the award for Supporting Role by a Young Artist in a Feature Film.
Christian Hoff is a Tony Award-winning native San Diego entertainer whose early training through the San Diego Junior Theater program set a course to Hollywood and Broadway. He has recorded two Grammy Award-Winning original cast albums for “Jersey Boys” and “The Who’s Tommy.” Christian’s resume is highlighted with originating the voice of Hanna-Barbera cartoon “Richie Rich.” This will be Christian’s first invitation by the Young Artist Academy™ where he will present the award for Supporting Role by a Teen Artist in a Feature Film.
David Kamatoy is host of The DavidKamatoy.com Show. As a television producer, he has been responsible for hundreds of episodes of business and lifestyle talk shows seen on BizTV and Youtoo America. David has worked closely with both Mark Christopher Lawrence and Christian Hoff over the years on a variety of entertainment and business projects. While he has been involved behind the scenes with the Young Artist Academy™, this will be David’s first invitation as a presenter. He will present the award for Leading Teen in a Web Series.
Established in 1978, the Young Artist Academy™ is Hollywood’s first and longest running youth awards and has honored many young artists who have gone on to become internationally acclaimed adult actors. This list includes such luminaries as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts, Natalie Portman, Ryan Reynolds, and Michelle Pfeiffer. The list of presenters this year will include Daily Show Host Trevor Noah, academy alumni Scarlett Johannson and Mario Lopez, Sir Ian McKellen (Lord of the Rings, X-Men), Star Trek legend George Takei, and creature character actor Doug Jones (Shape of Water, Star Trek: Discovery).
For more information about Mark Christopher Lawrence, visit markchristopherlawrence.com, Christian Hoff, visit ChristianHoff.com, David Kamatoy, visit davidkamatoy.com. Media inquiries please contact KamatoyMediagroup.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lU53iGmu71c
David Kamatoy
Kamatoy Media Group
email us here