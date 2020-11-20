FYIsoft’s Cloud Financial Reporting & FP&A Solutions Now Available to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Customers
FYIsoft’s integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central allows companies to access reporting & FP&A software built to speed financial close process
Bringing our solution to Business Central is a great opportunity to expand our reach to Microsoft users everywhere that need stronger financial reporting capabilities from their ERP.”NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naples, FL – 11/20/20 - FYIsoft, a leading provider of cloud-based financial reporting, analytics and budgeting software, announces the availability of its software on Business Central, Microsoft’s comprehensive cloud-based ERP. FYIsoft’s financial reporting and FP&A solutions are now available to Microsoft business customers through the AppSource marketplace.
“Bringing our solution to Business Central is a great opportunity to expand our reach to Microsoft users everywhere that need stronger financial reporting capabilities from their ERP,” said Jennie Cheng, CEO of FYIsoft. “We are proud to align our brand with Microsoft and its commitment to bring superior cloud solutions to businesses of all sizes through the AppSource marketplace.”
FYIsoft’s financial reporting and FP&A solutions integrate with Business Central to greatly enhance reporting capabilities for companies with more complex needs such as multi-entities and those experiencing rapid growth or M&A activity. Additionally, past users of the iconic but now unsupported reporting tool, FRx, find FYIsoft to be the ideal replacement, combining a familiar and easy-to-navigate structure with more sophisticated and modern features that are needed in today’s accounting environments.
Time-saving features that have enabled FYIsoft customers to cut their financial reporting time 50% or more include:
• Cloud-based integration with Business Central means that financial data is pulled directly from the general ledger, ensuring reports are always accurate without the risk of manual or spreadsheet errors.
• Easy-to-navigate structure that is similar to FRx and MMR, but with far greater functionality. The familiarity shortens the learning curve and enables users to improve productivity almost immediately.
• Automated multi-entity consolidations delivers dramatic time savings for companies that must consolidate many departments, divisions, companies, or different general ledgers.
• True one-click report distribution feature that sends (or schedules) all reports, to everyone on the distribution list, with 100% accuracy.
• Report setup and changes are a breeze with a simple drag-and-drop, empowering authorized users to work efficiently without the help of IT.
• Secure, browser-based access to financial reports 24/7, from any device, with the ability to drill down and view transaction-level details.
• Scalability to add fully integrated FP&A solutions when needed. FYIsoft’s comprehensive platform unifies its strong financial reporting engine with AI-powered analytics and budgeting to deliver superior accuracy with near real-time data, eliminating the cumbersome and error-prone tasks of manually accessing data from multiple sources.
Business Central users may visit FYIsoft’s page on AppSource or learn more about the company at www.FYIsoft.com.
About FYIsoft, Inc.
FYIsoft is committed to enabling finance and accounting teams to speed and simplify the financial close cycle and make better data-driven decisions with its unified FP&A platform for reporting, analysis and budgeting. FYIsoft’s software is ready to use out-of-the-box, with AI-powered features not typically found in the mid-market. See how FYIsoft is improving productivity by 50% or more for finance and accounting professionals around the world at www.FYIsoft.com.
Microsoft and Microsoft AppSource are trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.
