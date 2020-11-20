Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maine DOE Update – November 20, 2020

From the Maine Department of Education

The Mills Administration today released an update to its color-coded Health Advisory System that classifies counties’ relative risk of COVID-19 transmission by color and is provided to assist schools as they continue with their plans to deliver instruction and support students safely this fall. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) assessed the data and trends for all counties. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) today announced the finalists for the recently enacted, national Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award. This new award, passed by the United States Congress in 2019 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education, honors classified school employees who provide exemplary service. | More

Maine DOE team member Denise Towers is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Denise | More

