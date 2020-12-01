Key Housing Announces Focus on Home-away-from-home with San Jose Corporate Apartment Designee for December 2020
Key Housing identifies the best-in-class options for busy corporate travelers to San Jose and Silicon Valley.
Bella Villagio is a spectacular apartment complex during average times.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, the leading California service to locate hard-to-find corporate apartments in San Jose and indeed all of Silicon Valley at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce a focus on 'home away from home' by designating the Bella Villagio complex as its featured NorCal winner for December 2020. Corporate travelers, like all of America, are focusing on the comforts and safety of home vs. stuffy hotel lobbies and crowded hotel restaurants.
— Bob Lee
"Bella Villagio is a spectacular apartment complex during average times," explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. "But now with its pet-friendly living and its best-in-class amenities in each unit, it is doubly desirable as business travelers are embracing the home-away-from-home concept in corporate apartments."
Interested persons can view the complex online on the Key Housing website at https://www.keyhousing.com/rightside.asp?action=form3&ID=868. The advantage of the former is the beautiful photos and inside views of the corporate apartments. The advantage of the latter is that the user can access the gurus of Key Housing to help find best-in-class corporate apartments in San Jose or nearby communities in Silicon Valley. Even now, availabilities are tight in San Jose. Thus it is best to work one-on-one with a corporate housing expert to find a desirable unit for a short-term stay. Another way is to browse San Jose inventory at https://www.keyhousing.com/rightside.asp?location=San%20Jose.
VISITING SAN JOSE AS A CORPORATE TRAVELER
Here is background on this release. San Jose remains the capital of Silicon Valley, the most important technology center in the world. For this reason, corporate travelers continue to come to the city even during the current Pandemic. A shift in taste, however, is occurring as corporate travelers shy away from crowded hotel lobbies and impersonal hotel rooms and towards a 'home away from home' trend. Corporate travelers want the security and exclusivity of corporate apartments both to mitigate the risks of contact with crowds and to enjoy a more natural and stress-free environment. For this reason, Key Housing has selected the Bella Villagio as its showcase Northern California property for December 2020.
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and corporate rentals in large cities like San Diego, San Francisco, or Los Angeles as well as smaller cities like Carlsbad, Studio City, and Glendale. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term serviced apartments in places like San Francisco, Ontario, Costa Mesa, and just about every city in California. Whether it's furnished apartments or serviced corporate housing, search, click, or call today!
