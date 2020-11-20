Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Chicago’s HOME COOKIN’ BAND To Release Debut Single “Working For A Good Tip”

CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by the interaction between a waitress and her customer, Home Cookin’ Band’s debut single, “Working For A Good Tip,” has been bringing audiences in Chicago out on the dance floor since the band started performing the song in live venues last year.

Lead-singer and co-writer, Anastasiya Protasevych, who sings the part of the waitress, relocated to Chicago from the city of Lviv in Western Ukraine in 2017. Her vocal style reflects her thorough knowledge of American Blues and Classic Rock music along with her love of Ukrainian folk music. Her vocal style also reminds the listener of her strong European influences such as The Cranberries. Anastasiya also plays rhythm guitar and piano for the band.

Co-written by lead guitarist, Michael Costelloe, the song has a classic rock feel. Michael’s guitar playing crosses genres from blues to rock to pop, jazz and country.

The band’s rhythm section features bassist, Kevin Lahvic and drummer, Jeff Gilbert, both formerly of Matthew Morgan & the Lost Brigade, a band that headlined in the Chicago clubs for nearly a decade. Home Cookin’ Band started performing in the Wicker Park neighborhood of Chicago in 2018.

Asked about the song, Anastasiya says, “I know what it can be like for waitresses, but ‘Working For A Good Tip’ is meant to be a fun song that brings out a little truth as part of the story.”

To purchase:
Spotify “Pre-Save” link https://smarturl.it/6mozh3
https://www.amazon.com/Working-Good-Home-Cookin-Band/dp/B08MWJ86L7/ref=pd_rhf_dp_p_img_1
https://music.apple.com/us/album/working-for-good-tip-feat-anastasiya-protasevych-jeff/1540418371

For more information:
https://homecookinchicago.com/
https://www.facebook.com/homecookinchicago/

Press inquiries:

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
email us here

