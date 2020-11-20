Fish & Wildlife

Fri Nov 20 10:31:37 MST 2020

Application period open for Land & Water Conservation Fund program grants

HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is now accepting grant applications for the Montana Land & Water Conservation Fund Grant Program’s 2021 application cycle. Applications will be accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis through November 2021. The LWCF Grant Program is federally funded and expected to award over $1.5 million in funding for outdoor recreation projects across Montana in 2021. This grant program is coordinated within FWP by the Parks division.

The LWCF Grant Program provides matching grant funds to tribal, state and local entities to develop and improve public outdoor recreation facilities. Eligible LWCF Grant Program applicants may include incorporated cities or towns, counties, school districts and tribal governments. Example projects include improving and developing park amenities, ball fields, picnic shelters, municipal pools, etc. Montana’s LWCF Grant Program has funded over 700 projects throughout Montana since its creation in 1964.

This year, FWP staff will conduct pre-application meetings to better assist prospective LWCF Grant Program applicants with building a successful LWCF project and application. During this meeting, the program manager will provide specific information and training about the LWCF Grant Program application process. Prospective applicants should complete and submit the pre-application project proposal form found on the program website to initiate this process with the LWCF Grant Program manager.

For more LWCF Grant Program information, including application forms and guidance, visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/recreation/lwcf.html.

For questions about the Montana LWCF Grant Program, contact Michelle McNamee at michelle.mcnamee@mt.gov.