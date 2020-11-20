Correctional officer arrested for battery, official misconduct

For Immediate Release November 20, 2020 BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. – FDLE arrested Michael Hill, 31, of Bristol, on charges of battery, a first-degree misdemeanor, and official misconduct, a third-degree felony. Hill was a correctional officer at Calhoun County Jail. FDLE began its investigation on November 18 at the request of Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel after a lieutenant reviewed a use-of-force by Hill and was concerned the officer was not being truthful. The investigation shows the victim, an inmate incarcerated at the jail, threw mattress stuffing into the toilet to flood his cell. Hill took the inmate to the shower and then placed him in a suicide vest. When Hill escorted the inmate back into his cell, he shoved the victim onto his bed and punched him in the face. FDLE agents arrested Hill today and he was booked into the Calhoun County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case. Statement from Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office: “The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Jail Administrator was notified on Monday evening of a possible altercation at the jail, involving a corrections officer and an inmate in the Calhoun County Jail. Upon review of the jail cameras, it was clear that the corrections officer had used excessive force on an inmate. Sheriff Kimbrel immediately contacted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to investigate the case. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office does not condone nor tolerate improper behavior by any of its employees. Officer Michael Hill has been terminated from his position and has been charged and arrested for the use of excessive force.” For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001