Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,957 in the last 365 days.

- Utah's Employment Summary: October 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 20, 2020) — Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for October 2020 has contracted by an estimated 0.5% across the past 12 months, with 8,400 fewer jobs since October 2019. Utah’s current employment level stands at 1,578,700. Utah’s September year-over job change has been revised up from -0.9% to -0.6%.

October’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 4.1%, with approximately 67,200 Utahns unemployed. Utah’s September unemployment rate is unchanged at 5.0%. The national unemployment rate for October lowered from September’s 7.9% to 6.9%.

“Utah continues pushing its job losses toward the point of net neutrality,” reported Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “Eliminating Utah’s year-over job losses would be a milestone within the greater national pandemic’s economic sphere. Not only would it be the launching point from which Utah’s economy will once again grow, but it would mark Utah as one of the first states to regain economic expansion.”

Utah’s October private sector employment recorded a year-over decline of -0.6%, an improvement above September’s revised -0.9% deficit. Half of Utah’s 10 private-sector major industry groups posted net year-over job gains. These are Trade, Transportation and Utilities (10,500 jobs); Construction (5,100 jobs); Financial Activities (3,000 jobs); Other Services (2,700 jobs); and Manufacturing (1,300 jobs). Five industry groups remain with year-over employment declines. These include Leisure and Hospitality Services (-21,700 jobs); Professional and Business Services (-4,100 jobs); Information (-2,100 jobs); Education and Health Services (-2,000 jobs); and Mining (-1,100 jobs).

* Additional analysis and tables at https://jobs.utah.gov/wi/update/index.html

* County unemployment rates for October will be posted on or shortly after November 23, 2020, at https://jobs.utah.gov/wi/update/une/season.pdf

* November employment information will be released at 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Statistics generated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Washington, D.C., modeled from monthly employer (employment) and household unemployment) surveys.

###

You just read:

- Utah's Employment Summary: October 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.