Clearsulting Celebrates 5 Years by Giving Back to Local Communities
Firm Observes Annual Founder’s Day with Acts of Service
It was important to balance safety while also doing our part to meet needs exacerbated by COVID-19.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearsulting has turned five. The management consulting firm, founded in 2015, celebrated its annual Founder’s Day in early November with a now-familiar structure: morning service activities to give back to local communities and afternoon PTO to recognize the hard work and dedication of Clearsulting team members.
— Hudson Ozello, Clearsulting Cares Lead
Previously, Clearsulting team members have volunteered together and in person on Founder’s Day. This year, the day’s activities looked different due to the ongoing pandemic. The day’s programming was organized by Clearsulting Cares, which drives the firm’s service initiatives throughout the year. Hudson Ozello, who serves as Lead for Clearsulting Cares, explains that he and his leadership team vetted service opportunities that met COVID-related needs while also providing a safe environment: “We curated three options that team members could participate in either from home or through organizations with clear COVID-related protocols – giving blood through the American Red Cross, donating food to a local pantry, and mailing cards to brighten someone’s day. It was important to balance safety while also doing our part to meet needs exacerbated by COVID-19, such as a blood shortage, food insecurity, and feelings of isolation and anxiety.”
Frankie Strollo, another member of the Clearsulting Cares leadership team, is thrilled with the engagement level on Founder’s Day. “We randomly assigned everyone to a team named after one of our core values – Grit, Growth, Balance, Teamwork, and Accountability – and awarded participation points for each activity,” she explains. “The competitive element generated engagement and camaraderie even though we weren’t able to volunteer together in person this year.” The core value teams jockeyed for the lead throughout Founder’s Day with Team Accountability ultimately winning the competition.
Clearsulting CEO & Founder Marc Ursick says, “My fondest memories over the past five years are all ‘people memories’ – office memories, client team rooms, conferences, all-hands meetings.” He says he is proud of his team for making a difference for the people in their local communities on Founder’s Day, and he looks forward to continued leadership by Clearsulting Cares to streamline and sustain efforts to give back throughout the year.
Information about the American Red Cross’s ongoing need for blood and platelet donations, as well as safety protocols, can be found here.
About Clearsulting: Clearsulting is a management consulting firm specializing in Finance Effectiveness, Financial Systems, Risk Advisory, Automation & Analytics, Organizational Change, and Healthcare. Every day, we help our clients implement practical solutions to their most complex business problems, from strategy through execution. Our cutting-edge culture and streamlined business model allow us to deliver world-class talent at an unbeatable value. Our clients like working with us because we are different. We combine the industry-proven methodologies used by large firms with the speed and innovation only a startup can provide. The result: a uniquely valuable experience for our clients, colleagues, and communities.
