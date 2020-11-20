Essendant Now Included in VARStreet's Distributor Catalog
VARStreet announces partnership with Essendant Inc which allows integration between VARSTreet's distributor feed and the Essendant product catalog.
With Essendant being a part of VARStreet, the national wholesale distributor adds value to our aggregated catalog.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc, the widely popular business management application in the IT reseller industry announces that the national wholesale distributor Essendant is now part of VARStreet’s distributor catalog.
— Shiv Agarwal
Essendant Inc, formerly known as United Stationers headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, is a national wholesale distributor of office supplies, with consolidated net sales of $5.3 billion.
The company was started in the 1920s and became United Stationers in the 80s, acquired various stationery and office supplies wholesalers like Azerty, Lagasse, etc., along the way to become Essendant in 2015.
The Essendant distributor catalog includes over 160,000 items including traditional office products, office furniture, janitorial and break room supplies, technology products, industrial supplies and automotive aftermarket tools and equipment.
VARStreet's software modules include a sales quotation tool, an eCommerce platform, a FREE CRM and an aggregated distributor catalog with 7 million SKUs from over 45 IT and office supply distributors.
VARs using VARStreet as their go-to business management software can now expand their product offerings to include the product catalog from Essendant. All they require is a reseller account with the distributor and the entire product feed will be auto-synced with their VARStreet sales quotation, CRM and eCommerce modules.
"With Essendant being a part of VARStreet, the national wholesale distributor adds value to our aggregated catalog," said Shiv Agarwal, Director of Sales and Marketing, VARStreet Inc. "We also look forward to partnering with current Essendant distributors to build efficient processes for their VAR businesses".
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
Shiv Agarwal
VARStreet Inc
+1 781-262-0610
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn