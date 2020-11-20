Green Globe Gold Awarded to Hyatt Place Amsterdam Airport
Green Globe has awarded Gold status to Hyatt Place Amsterdam Airport marking five consecutive years of certification.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyatt Place Amsterdam Airport is located in the heart of the Amsterdam metropolitan area, near business hubs, great food, and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. The hotel lies at the intersection of work and play.
Marijn de Waardt, Facility Manager at the hotel said, “The entire team at our hotel are very proud to receive Green Globe Gold Certification. We at the Hyatt Place Amsterdam Airport always go that extra mile to make our guest’s journey as pleasant as possible. Our motto - We care for people so they can be their best - guides every aspect of our business, from how we care for people, communities, and planet to how we source products and respect human rights. We are committed to enriching the communities we call home and doing our part to address today’s most pressing environmental issues.”
Hyatt Place Amsterdam Airport has developed incisive sustainability initiatives over the last five years. The latest range from local to global conservation projects through to zero food waste programs.
The Venneperhout Project
The hotel is very happy to announce the Venneperhout Project as its newest environmental initiative. Despite the pandemic and the uncertain times ahead, the property acknowledges the importance of caring for local natural areas and has chosen to sponsor the Venneperhout Project in the upcoming years. By investing in this project, nature can be nurtured within a very young park and area where many rare and unique plants have been discovered including spotted orchids and bee orchids. Native animals such as foxes can also be seen now and again, and birdwatchers will be thrilled spotting partridges, kestrel and tree falcons.
“We truly believe that our support will help this park develop and become a home to even more species of flora and fauna,” added Mr. de Waardt who is also the hotel’s Sustainability Officer.
Kariba Forest Protection
Last year, a special event package entitled “Meeting with a Purpose” was launched where all guests and partners can offset their CO2 emissions during their stay, event or even from meals eaten at the Restaurant & Lounge. In cooperation with SouthPole the hotel calculates CO2 emissions for each booking taken and donates 1% of the total net revenue toward forest protection in Kariba, Zimbabwe. The Kariba Forest Protection project protects what remains of rapidly diminishing forests whilst equipping local communities with the necessary resources and skills to protect their survival and livelihoods and the future of the planet as well.
Investments in the project, through the sale of carbon credits, go towards various activities that promote the independence and wellbeing of these communities. Conservation agriculture plays a major role when it comes to the eradication of poverty, food security, the empowerment of women, and helping communities adapt to global warming.
Too Good to Go Meals
In its continuous quest to minimalize food waste, last year the hotel launched its Too Good To Go initiative. Since then already over 400 meals, consisting of food left over from buffets, have been saved from going to waste. Local residents, companies and individuals can order via the Too Good to Go app and drop by to pick up their breakfast boxes comprised of delicious items such as freshly baked croissants, chocolate bread, bread rolls, cheese, ham and even warm breakfast options. Other options on offer are the Magic Salad Box, Magic Sandwich Box, Ready to Eat Box and Drink Box.
“This initiative is very popular in our neighborhood and we get a lot of compliments from our locals. Even during the pandemic, we can still warmly welcome them and have eye-to-eye contact,” concluded Mr. de Waardt.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
