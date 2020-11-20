Learn on Demand Systems Named to Third Training Industry Watch List for 2020

This is the company’s third Watch List recognition since May, complementing recent listings in the Online Learning Library and Training Outsourcing categories.

The IT Training category is important to us as we continue to build our library of Challenge Labs, which demonstrate how important challenge-based, scored labs are to skills development.” — Corey Hynes, CEO of Learn on Demand Systems

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn on Demand Systems has been named a 2020 IT Training Watch List Company by Training Industry. This is the company’s third Watch List recognition since May 2020, complementing recent listings in the Online Learning Library and Training Outsourcing categories.

The 2020 IT Training Watch List is intended to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

“We are honored to be named to a third Training Industry Watch List since last May,” said Corey Hynes, CEO of Learn on Demand Systems. “The IT Training category is important to us as we continue to build our library of Challenge Labs, which demonstrate how important challenge-based, scored labs are to skills development.”

“The 2020 IT Training Watch List Companies feature unique and emerging IT training providers that offer a breadth of popular courses on topics such as data science, cloud applications and programming,” said Danielle Draewell, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “These companies continue to expand their portfolio with in-depth content to ensure learners are fully equipped with the knowledge they need to be successful.”

Selection of this year’s Top IT Training Companies was based on the following criteria: Breadth and quality of IT training content and courses, leadership and innovation in IT training, company size and growth potential and strength of clients and geographic reach.

This recognition it particularly timely as Learn on Demand Systems is poised to surpass 650 Challenge Labs in its content library by the end of 2020.

Learn more about how you can incorporate Challenge Labs into your training portfolio at https://lods.one/challengelabs.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Their authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 7.7 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.



About Learn on Demand Systems

Learn on Demand Systems, an Inc. 5000 company, believes that skills build success. Its platforms enable organizations of all sizes, including industry leaders Microsoft, AWS, Global Knowledge, New Horizons and Pearson VUE, to deliver hands-on, challenge-based learning, learning management, performance-based testing and badging solutions to customers, partners and staff. To learn more, visit https://www.learnondemandsystems.com or follow Learn on Demand Systems on Twitter at @LoDSystems.