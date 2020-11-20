Learn on Demand Systems Surpasses 650 Challenge Labs in 2020

Learn on Demand Systems is adding 100 labs to its popular Challenge Labs library in the last six weeks of 2020, bringing the total to 650 unique labs.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn on Demand Systems is adding 100 labs to its popular Challenge Labs library in the last six weeks of 2020, bringing the total to 650 unique labs. This milestone is particularly notable as the company was recently recognized as a leader in the IT Training industry as a 2020 Training Industry Watch List company.

These challenge-based, scored labs give learners extensive hands-on practice to develops skills across a variety of technologies, from Linux to Microsoft Azure to security, to help them prepare for certifications or simply enhance their body of knowledge.

“Our Challenge Labs are paving the way for the adoption of performance-based testing (PBT) across the IT training and certification industries,” says Corey Hynes, CEO of Learn on Demand Systems. “In order to properly develop a learners’ skills, PBT should be pervasive throughout the entire training process and Challenge Labs are used by industry influencers throughout the world as part of their learners’ skill development.”

Challenge Labs have proved to be valuable with learners, with 76 percent giving the labs a 4 to 5-star rating. One learner shared, “I loved the approach and actually performing real world examples. The context setting was great as it helps to identify why we are applying settings and what we aim to achieve. This is just hard enough to get me to guess myself a little and not too difficult that I can’t figure it out. I used the hint for a question, which helped me fill in the gap for the configuration of one setting. Overall, this is great, and we need more interactive labs like these for courses.”

New content added to the library includes labs focused on containers, Kubernetes, VMware, cybersecurity, Amazon Web Services, Windows Server, data platform, machine learning, Microsoft Azure and artificial intelligence.

In addition to these technologies, learners can filter content by skill level (guided, advanced and expert), job role and alignment to vendors’ courses and exams.

About Learn on Demand Systems

Learn on Demand Systems, an Inc. 5000 company, believes that skills build success. Its platforms enable organizations of all sizes, including industry leaders Microsoft, AWS, Global Knowledge, New Horizons and Pearson VUE, to deliver hands-on, challenge-based learning, learning management, performance-based testing and badging solutions to customers, partners and staff. To learn more, visit https://www.learnondemandsystems.com or follow Learn on Demand Systems on Twitter at @LoDSystems.