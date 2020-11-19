Check schedules if you must ride a state ferry over Thanksgiving weekend

Dana Warr, communications, 206-719-6819 WSF media hotline, 206-402-8070

Many timetables different from previous years due to COVID-19

SEATTLE – People catching a state ferry for essential travel over Thanksgiving weekend should review sailing schedules in advance. Several routes are operating on modified timetables under Washington State Ferries’ COVID-19 Response Service Plan (pdf 166 kb) that are different from years past:

Seattle/Bainbridge, Seattle/Bremerton and Mukilteo/Clinton: Final daily round trip suspended

Final daily round trip suspended Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth: Two-boat schedule instead of three; late-night sailings suspended

Two-boat schedule instead of three; late-night sailings suspended Edmonds/Kingston: Final round trip suspended on Fridays and Saturdays

Final round trip suspended on Fridays and Saturdays Anacortes/San Juan Islands: Winter schedule (no Sidney, British Columbia service)

“With statewide restrictions in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19, this will not be a normal Thanksgiving for ferry travel,” said Amy Scarton, head of WSF. “If you absolutely must ride our ferries, please wear a mask anytime outside of your vehicle as one is required aboard our vessels and throughout our terminals in compliance with the state’s health order (pdf 315 kb) to help keep people safe.”

Holiday schedules On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, there will be a few schedule changes for the Edmonds/Kingston, Mukilteo/Clinton, Point Defiance/Tahlequah routes. The Seattle/Bainbridge Island route will operate on a weekend timetable that day. Holiday sailings are marked on the schedule page for each route.

Busy travel times Lengthy wait times are possible for people driving a vehicle onto a vessel over the long holiday weekend. For people who must travel, the busiest sailings will likely be in the westbound direction Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 25, through Thursday morning, Nov. 26, then eastbound Thursday afternoon through Friday, Nov. 27. To reduce or eliminate waiting, riders may consider taking an early morning or late evening sailing. To maintain physical distance standards, WSF will enforce reduced occupancy in terminals and on sailings for walk-on passengers.

Travel tips

People using state highways to get to the ferry terminal should plan ahead for potential backups and delays with real-time traffic information on the WSDOT traffic app for mobile devices.

WSF, a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation, is the largest ferry system in the U.S. and safely and efficiently carries nearly 24 million people a year through some of the most majestic scenery in the world. For breaking news and the latest information, follow WSF on Twitter and Facebook.