I-90 Vantage Bridge work pauses on weekends and holidays to accommodate summer travel

VANTAGE – Construction on Interstate 90 across the Vantage Bridge will be adjusted to help traffic flow during peak travel times for the Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays.

All four lanes of the Vantage Bridge will be open during busy summer holidays:

Memorial Day: Friday, May 23 – Sunday, June 1

Fourth of July: Thursday, July 3 – Tuesday, July 8

Labor Day: Thursday, Aug. 28 – Tuesday, Sept. 2

The bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction on weekdays (Monday through Friday) and all lanes will be open on Saturdays and Sundays through July 8. Starting Wednesday, July 9, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction seven days a week, except for Labor Day weekend, until the project wraps up for the season in November.

Repair work on the Vantage Bridge began in spring 2024. The completion of the project is scheduled for 2028.