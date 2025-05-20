Memorial Day to kick off busy season for state ferries with added service returning to 3 routes this summer

SEATTLE – Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of Washington State Ferries’ busy season. And this year, summer comes with some welcome news for riders.

More sailings will return to three routes from mid-June through early July, just in time for the system’s peak travel surge.

Service restoration

WSF will bring back the following service:

The Seattle/Bremerton run will return to its two-boat schedule starting Sunday, June 15.

The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth “Triangle” route will resume a three-boat schedule daily beginning Monday, June 30.

A second vessel will operate on the Port Townsend/Coupeville run every Friday through Monday from July 4 through the end of the route’s shoulder season on Oct. 13.

“Thanks to recent and ongoing hiring and training, we are in a better position to staff the three boats needed for this added service,” said WSF Deputy Secretary Steve Nevey. The head of WSF also cautioned that with more vessels operating, there will be no dedicated backup ferry and fewer crew available for last-minute relief requests. “This raises the risk of cancellations due to staffing, equipment or terminal issues,” he added.

An updated Service Contingency Plan (PDF 2.4MB) has more details about service restoration and how WSF plans to respond if a boat becomes unavailable.

Memorial Day weekend ridership

The holiday rush will ramp up on Thursday, May 22, which coincides with National Maritime Day this year. WSF is the largest employer of mariners in the region, supporting thousands of skilled maritime professionals who keep the system running every day. More than 300,000 people are expected aboard the 2,000+ sailings over the five-day period ending Monday, May 26.

Ferry travel tips

To help navigate the crowds, customers are encouraged to download and use the Washington State Department of Transportation’s mobile app or visit the WSF website before heading to the terminal.

The app and website allow users to:

Busy travel times

People boarding a ferry by vehicle can expect the busiest sailings will likely be westbound (or onto an island) Thursday through Saturday, May 22-24, and eastbound (or off island) Saturday through Monday, May 24-26. Prepare for long lines and extended wait times. With more than 400 departures a day, consider travelling early in the morning or late at night.

Holiday schedules

On Memorial Day, May 26, there will be a few holiday schedule changes for the Anacortes/San Juan Islands, Edmonds/Kingston, Point Defiance/Tahlequah and Port Townsend/Coupeville routes. The Seattle/Bainbridge Island run will operate a Saturday timetable and the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will use its two-boat weekend schedule. Holiday sailings are marked on the schedules for each route.

People using state highways to get to the ferry terminal should plan for potential holiday travel backups and delays by checking real-time traffic information on the WSDOT mobile app or online using the WSDOT travel map feature.

WSF, a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation, is the largest ferry system in the U.S. and safely and efficiently carries tens of millions of people a year through some of the most majestic scenery in the world.