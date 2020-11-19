TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, November 19 – December 2, 2020

There will be no scheduled lane closures between noon on Wednesday, November 25 through 6 a.m. on Monday, November 30.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Widening SR 16 (US 41A) from SR 64 to Jenkins Road

· From now through Monday, December 21, SR 437 between SR 64 and SR 16 will be closed for tie-in reconstruction at SR 16. A signed detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Repairs of the I-65 Bridge over Wedgewood Avenue (MM 81)

· Thursday, November 19, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closures on Wedgewood Ave for construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Ramp Improvements on I-65 northbound exit to Harding Place (Exit 78)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-65 northbound at the Harding Place exit to make attenuator repairs. The ramp will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM excluding Friday and Saturday, There will be lane closures and rolling roadblocks on I-24 in both directions at MM 60 for bridge construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-24 from SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) to I-65, including bridge expansion joint repair

· Nightly, 9PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions between MM 40-44 for construction operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 431 (SR 106/Hillsboro Pike/21st Ave/Broadway) from Harding Place to US 70 (SR 1/West End)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will a lane closure on SR 106 between Harding Place and SR 1 for paving and clean up work.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 between MM 55-80 for construction activities.

DICKSON COUNTY, Paving on I-40

· Nightly 7PM-6AM, There will be intermittent lane closures for paving operations between MM 172-176.

GILES and MARSHALL COUNTY, I-65 Resurfacing from MM 13-22

· Nightly 6PM-6AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 between MM 13-22 for resurfacing work.

HICKMAN and HUMPHREYS County, Retracing Thermoplastic Markings on I-40

· Nightly 8PM-6AM, There will be moving lane closures for retracing thermoplastic markings on I-40 in both directions between MM 135-152.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 374 from the bridge over US 79 (SR 13) (LM 5.27) to the bridge over US 41A (SR 12) (LM 11.70)

· Nightly, 10PM-5AM, There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)

· Nightly, 12AM-11AM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 13 between LM 26-27

· Nightly, 10PM-5AM, There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, In-place paving on I-840

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be alternating lane closures for in-place milling and paving activities between MM 53-61.

SUMNER COUNTY, Safety improvements on SR 109 and SR 25

· Daily, 8:30AM-3:30PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 109 at SR 25 for safety improvements.

TROUSDALE COUNTY, SR 10 Resurfacing between MM 6-14

· Daily, 7AM-5PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 10 for resurfacing operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Interchange Lighting on I-65 at SR 248

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane and ramp closures at the Goose Creek/Peytonsville Road exit (MM 61) for setting high mast light poles. There may be 15-20 minute rolling roadblocks for underpass lighting installation.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from Hillview Lane to Country Road

· Daily, 8:30AM-3PM and Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for resurfacing work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, The installation of signals on SR 252 at the CSXT Railroad underpasses

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for Wilson Pike at both CSX Railroad underpasses for working on the foundations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Ave for road widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Widening SR 96 Between Arno Road and SR 252 (Wilson Pike)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 for clearing and construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY, ITS Maintenance on I-40

· Thursday, November 19 and Friday, November 20, 8PM-2AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 westbound at MM 236 to perform maintenance on overhead message board.

WILSON COUNTY, Bridge Repair on I-40 over Spring Creek (MM 241)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 in both directions at MM 241 to set barrier rail.

WILSON COUNTY, Widening SR 109 from US 70 to the Cumberland River Bridge

· Monday, November 9 through Friday, November 13, Bending Chestnut Drive will be closed for tie-in reconstruction at Hwy 109. A signed detour will be in place.

· Continuing through Friday November 20, NW Williams Road will be closed for tie-in reconstruction at Hwy 109. A signed detour will be in place.

>>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

BEDFORD COUNTY

· From now through Tuesday, November 24, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on US 231 northbound near Peacock Lane to saw cut shoulder.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

· Monday, November 23, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 at MM 203-199 for milling and paving.

· Thursday, November 19, 8PM-12AM, There will be a lane closures at the following locations to replace bridge navigation lights

o I-24 eastbound from Shelby Ave to I-65/I-40 eastbound

o Briley Parkway from County Hospital Road to Centennial Blvd

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closures on SR 11 at LM 24-25 for bridge repair work.

· Monday, November 16, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on Briley Parkway (SR 155) at MM 15 for cleaning rock cut.

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures in the area of 6930 River Road (SR 251) for road repairs.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

· Thursday, November 19, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-65 southbound between MM 76-73 for paving work.

· Sunday, November 22, 6AM-8AM, Century Link will have rolling roadblocks on I-65 at Liberty Road and Jordan Road (north of Exit 67) for aerial fiber work.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.