LiquidNFT: The easiest way to pin your NFT image files to IPFS

Pinning files to IPFS is as easy as uploading your image file from your local machine. On the backend, IPFS pinning is done by our DSP node.” — Michael Gucci

LiquidNFT is an IPFS pinning service for WAX. Image files related to your NFT can be easily stored in IPFS using LiquidNFT pinning service.

Signing up!

You will need a WAX account to start using LiquidNFT. You can create a free WAX account at https://all-access.wax.io/ (managed private keys) or at https://t.me/wax_blockchain_meetup (you own your private keys).

Once you have a WAX account, you can easily login to LiquidNFT with WAX cloud wallet, anchor or scatter.

Pin Files to IPFS:

Storage up to 1 gb is free. You can see the pinned files in your dashboard.

How does it work?

On the backend, IPFS pinning is done by our DSP node. LiquidNFT utilizes LiquidStorage service from the DAPP network. The free tier of 1 gb is covered by the liquidnft package offered by Malta Block DSP. Please contact us if your project needs larger storage. We can create a specific package to meet your requirements.

Malta Block DSP is one of the largest and most reliable Dapp Service Providers. All data is frequently backed up so that your files are safe even if our data center goes off line.

That’s it! Happy IPFS pinning from Malta Block!

About Malta Block

Malta Block is a guild on the WAX blockchain. In addition to maintaining a top-notch block production infrastructure, we offer a wide range of services - from token smart contract design and creation, to managing the resources needed for an airdrop such as RAM and CPU, as well as taking care of all the details that go into conducting a successful airdrop.

Malta Block also offers services as a DAPP Service Provider (DSP) on WAX.

