Tenth WAX Blockchain Meetup with Joel Comm & Travis Wright

Our guest speakers for the meetup are Joel Comm & Travis Wright! Joel and Travis are the co-creators of Bad Crypto Podcast and Blockchain Heroes.” — Michael Gucci

CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tenth WAX Blockchain Meetup organized jointly by Malta Block and EOSphere is scheduled for 13th of October, 2020 at 7 pm Central Time.

The meetup will be live-streamed via CrowdCast - please join us here:

https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wax-blockchain-meetup-10

Joel is the New York best selling author of 15 books, co-creator of Bad Crypto Podcast and co-creator of Blockchain Heroes.

Travis Wright is an author and co-creator of Bad Crypto Podcast and co-creator of Blockchain Heroes.

Blockchain Heroes is a collectible digital trading card set featuring original characters inspired by the top builders in the blockchain space.

https://joelcomm.com/

https://badcryptopodcast.com/

https://bcheroes.com/

https://t.me/bcheroes

Please join our WAX Meetup Telegram channel:

https://t.me/wax_blockchain_meetup

About Malta Block

Malta Block is a guild on the WAX blockchain. In addition to maintaining a top-notch block production infrastructure, we offer a wide range of services - from token smart contract design and creation, to managing the resources needed for an airdrop such as RAM and CPU, as well as taking care of all the details that go into conducting a successful airdrop.

Malta Block also offers services as a DAPP Service Provider (DSP) on WAX.