WAX Blockchain Meetup # 11: Introduction to Phoenix Platform

WAX Blockchain Meetup # 11: Introduction to Phoenix Platform on Tuesday, 10th of November 2020 at 7 pm Central Standard Time.

Introduction to Phoenix Platform is a virtual event live-streamed via CrowdCast. Please join the live-stream here: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wax-blockchain-meetup-11”
CHAMPAIGN, IL, USA, November 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAX Blockchain Meetup is co-hosted by Malta Block and EOSphere!

Phoenix is a membership platform that connects content creators with their fans. Phoenix enables creators to develop a membership-based business. With Phoenix, fans support their preferred creators via recurring payments of a stable coin - WEOSDT. In return, content creators publish exclusive content available only to their fans. Creators can also give special rewards such as rare NFTs or other exclusive rewards to their subscribers.

Please join our WAX Meetup Telegram channel:
https://t.me/wax_blockchain_meetup

We will see you all soon!

About Malta Block

Malta Block is a guild on the WAX blockchain. In addition to maintaining a top-notch block production infrastructure, we offer a wide range of services — from token smart contract design and creation, to managing the resources needed for an airdrop such as RAM and CPU, as well as taking care of all the details that go into conducting a successful airdrop.
Malta Block also offers services as a DAPP Service Provider (DSP) on WAX.

