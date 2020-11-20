XtremeLabs selected for the prestigious 2020 IT Training Watchlist by Training Industry

Reskilling, upskilling, and future-skilling the workforce and getting them prepared for the digital and data world is what we live and breathe every day at XtremeLabs” — Ahmar Abbas, CEO, XtremeLabs LLC

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Training Industry announced today its selection of XtremeLabs for the 2020 Top IT Training Companies™ Watch list for the IT training sector of the learning and development market. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Watch List reports on critical sectors of the training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

Selection to the 2020 Training Industry IT Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:

• Breadth and quality of IT training content and courses.

• Leadership and innovation in IT training.

• Company size and growth potential.

• Strength of clients and geographic reach.

“Reskilling, upskilling and future-skilling the workforce and getting them prepared for digital and data world is what we live and breathe every day at XtremeLabs”, says Ahmar Abbas, CEO of XtremeLabs LLC. “It is indeed an honor to be selected to the prestigious IT Training Watch List™ by Training Industry.”

XtremeLabs innovation in hands-on and experiential IT training continues at a torrid pace. XtremeLabs recently launched a slew of new features that enhance the learner experience. Earlier this year, XtremeLabs received the IMS Global 2020 Platinum Learning Impact Award.

About XtremeLabs LLC

XtremeLabs provides technology products and services to support employability, workforce development, and training. XtremeLabs provides hands-on labs for training, examinations, and certifications. XtremeLabs has over 9000 hands-on labs that cover subjects such as coding, security, data science, machine learning, networking, and other technologies. For more information, you can visit our website at www.xtremelabs.io.