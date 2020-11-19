Healthy Holiday Giveaway: Linden Botanicals Is Giving Away Healthy Seasonal Extracts
Linden Botanicals’ new holiday giveaway contest encourages people to give thanks and inspire others.
Expressing gratitude can lift spirits, inspire others, and reinforce a sense of community. Our purpose and our passion are to help people live their best lives and optimize their health.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linden Botanicals has just launched its new holiday giveaway. In the spirit of the season, the company is encouraging people to share a story about what they are thankful for. The goal is to inspire others by giving thanks for the good things in life. Three winners will be chosen at random from all entries.
— Michael Van der Linden
The 1st place prize is a gift box containing four Health Made Simple extracts selected for the season: ACHOO, OOMPH, OM, and YOWZA (a $110 value). The 2nd place prize is One ShieldsUp Immune Support Kit with extra rose hips (Vitamin C) (a $47.50 value). The 3rd place prize is AHHH Stress Relief Support (Ocimum sanctum/Tulsi) from the Health Made Simple line of extracts (a $27.50 value).
“During these challenging times, it’s important for us all to remember to remain thankful for the good things in life and for the people who stand by us,” says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. “We invite people to share what or who they’re thankful for. Tell us who or what has encouraged you, inspired you, and helped you get through these last eight months.”
No purchase is necessary to enter the holiday giveaway. Entrants can complete the entry form by December 20, 2020. U.S. residents only. Three winners will be chosen at random on December 21, notified by email, and announced on Facebook and Instagram.
Product giveaways in the Health Made Simple line of 100g extracts include the following:
* ACHOO Immune Support contains Phyllanthus niruri, whose 100+ bioactive compounds may help defeat bacteria and viruses.
* OOMPH Energy Support contains Cistanche tubulosa, which may improve energy, lower fatigue, and improve sexual health.
* OM Mood Support contains Polygala tenuifolia, which may ease anxiety, improve sleep quality, and heighten creative thinking.
* YOWZA Anti-Inflammation Support contains Paeonia lactiflora (White Peony Root), prized for the restorative anti-inflammation support it provides.
* AHHH Stress Relief Support contains Ocimum sanctum (Tulsi, Holy Basil), which may moderate cortisol to protect body systems during stressful times.
In addition, ShieldsUp Immune Support Kits contain L-lysine and five superbotanicals: Cistus incanus, Phyllanthus niruri, Rosa rugosa (standardized to contain 25% vitamin C), Torilis japonica, Laricifomes officinalis (Agarikon mushroom), and L-lysine.
“Expressing gratitude can lift spirits, inspire others, and reinforce a sense of community,” Van der Linden says. “Our purpose and our passion are to help people live their best lives and optimize their health.”
About Linden Botanicals: We sell the world’s healthiest teas and extracts. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to learn about these teas and extracts, get hundreds of valuable health tips and resources, and download a free Lessons from the Darkness e-book.
Carolyn Daughters
Linden Botanicals
+13035066486 ext.
carolyn@lindenbotanicals.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter