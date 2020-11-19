Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill Offense: 1600 Block of Olive Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating an Assault with Intent to Kill offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in the 1600 block of Olive Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:50 pm, the suspect entered a residence under construction at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and fired a shot at the victim. The suspect took property then fled the scene. The victim sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.