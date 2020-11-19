Joint Fee Advisory Group Meeting on January 6, 2021

Please join us on January 6, 2021, to review and provide comment on the draft Air Quality Bureau budget for the next state fiscal year (July 2021-June 2022). This is the annual fee advisory group meeting for the asbestos, construction permit, and operating permit advisory groups.

The meeting will begin at 9AM and will be held via Zoom. To register for the meeting, please go to https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZEscO2hqjIpHNajOWito0riYbS- Pdq5XOtN. The registration link will also be available on the Public Participation website.

The agenda and meeting materials will be sent to registered participants and will be posted on the Public Participation website under Meetings – Fee Advisory Groups one week prior to the meetings. The Public Participation website can be accessed by going to www.iowacleanair.gov, clicking on the Public Participation title on the left menu, and scrolling to Meetings - Fee Advisory Groups.

Please contact Wendy Walker at Wendy.Walker@dnr.iowa.gov with any questions or concerns.