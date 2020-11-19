Coastal Reserve to hold local advisory committee meetings by web conference in December

The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve will hold local advisory committee meetings by web conference December 1-11, 2020. The public may join the meetings online or by phone.

To join the committee meeting of interest, please click the corresponding link.

Local advisory committees consist of citizens and representatives from community organizations, government agencies, and non-governmental partner organizations who provide the Division of Coastal Management’s Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve staff with guidance and feedback regarding program activities and management of the reserve sites.

